SSM Health unveils plan for new Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

SSM Health welcomed hundreds to the hospital for a celebratory gathering with a kid-friendly theme.

ST. LOUIS — World-class pediatric health care in St. Louis is getting a boost.

On Thursday, SSM Heath Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital hosted a ceremony at the corner of Grand and Chouteau to announce the construction plans for a new hospital. The plans are for a 14-story facility with more than 200 inpatient beds and larger rooms to accommodate families.

The multi-year project is expected to be completed in 2027. President and CEO of SSM Health Laura Kaiser said some of the existing Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital will be repurposed and parts will be torn down.

“Cardinal Glennon plays a critical role in SSM Health’s Mission and Vision to transform health care delivery and ensure all people have access to high-quality, affordable, and sustainable health care services to live their fullest and healthiest lives,” Kaiser said in a press release. “This investment will ensure we’re able to continue meeting the evolving needs of our community’s most vulnerable infants, children and adolescents for future generations.”

Hundreds gathered to celebrate under a tent on the campus lawn. The crowd was filled with patients, employees, donors, community leaders and government officials.

Children, former patients, had the chance to wear their hard hats and ride on power wheels.

