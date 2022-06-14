Cardinals fans try to beat the heat during doubleheader

Cardinals staff said the hottest game on record was 107 degrees back in 1930.

ST. LOUIS — The heat did not keep St. Louis Cardinals fans away as the team pushes through a doubleheader Tuesday.

“Well I was here for the hottest I might as well be here for the second hottest,” Cardinals fan James Blaylock said.

St. Louis Cardinals staff say they have several measures in place to keep people cool: swamp fans at the entrances, free water and ice buckets all over the stadium, ushers are keeping an eye out for heat exhaustion and stroke, extra medical crews and visitors can move into the shade.

“I think they do everything they can to make sure everybody is safe,” Cardinals fan Sherra Galbraith said.

Fans of course have their own ways of staying cool.

“We brought some water. We brought some rags to get wet. I think we’re actually under the porch so will be fairly cool where we are,” Cardinals fan Sarah Grillot said.

The heat won't keep cardinals fans from filling the stands.

“Even though it’s hot, it’s just exciting and fun it’s good to be out even if you’re dying of heat it’s just the atmosphere it’s awesome,” Galbraith said.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Pittsburgh 3-1 on Tuesday in a doubleheader opener that extended the Pirates’ losing streak to eight.