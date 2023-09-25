Case dismissed against Chesterfield man who gave money to 'Sound of Freedom' film

He had been arrested on an accessory to a child kidnapping charge. The case was dismissed.

ST. LOUIS — A case against a man was dismissed Monday after he was arrested on a charge relating to a child kidnapping in St. Louis.

The Chesterfield man was arrested on July 23, 2023. He was charged with accessory to child kidnapping and released on his own recognizance.

A grand jury chose to not indict the man.

Police said in August that the man helped another man "harbor" two girls in an apartment. Police say the Chesterfield man prevented the girls from returning to their mother by stopping the police from entering the apartment.

“We are obviously thrilled that the grand jury did not indict and this case was dismissed," said Scott Rosenblum, the man's attorney. "I said from the beginning Mr. Marta should never have been charged.”