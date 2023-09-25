Former St. John Vianney nurse pleads guilty to sex crimes against student

As part of her plea deal, Erin Foerstel must register as a sex offender and give up her nursing license.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former nurse at St. John Vianney High School pleaded guilty in court on Monday to sexually assaulting a student.

In May, St. Louis County prosecutors charged 42-year-old Erin Foerstel of Kirkwood with second-degree statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student younger than 17 earlier this year, and court documents say she made a full confession.

Despite objections from prosecutors, Judge John Lasater reduced her bond from $75,000 cash only to 10% of $50,000 after Foerstel’s lawyer argued the sexual act was consensual and didn’t involve threats, force or compulsion.

Foerstel was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring after paying her bond and was banned from going on the Vianney campus or communicating with the victim.

As part of her plea deal, Foerstel must register as a sex offender and give up her nursing license. She will be sentenced to five years of probation. If she violates her probation, she must go before the judge, who will decide her prison sentence.

She will also be forced to move because she lives so close to the school, located on South Kirkwood Road. Because of Foerstel's sex offender status, she will not be able to participate in any of her own children's school-related events.

The victim's family gave an impact statement in court Monday saying this sentence brought them "closure but not peace." They said she had been grooming their son for months, sending him text messages and Facebook messages and telling him what to tell his parents so he could hide where he really was from them.

"This has been a difficult situation for all parties involved," said Gabe Crocker, Foerstel's lawyer. "The healing process for everyone may now begin."

The Missouri Department of Social Services encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call its toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24 hours a day, every day, all year round.