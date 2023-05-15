Hundreds cheer on CVPA dancers during 'comeback performance'

"We are so excited to be back on stage," 10th grader Mars Sander said.

ST. LOUIS — They were thrilled, optimistic and energetic from beginning to end.

More than 100 dancers from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School dazzled a packed crowd in their school's auditorium in south St. Louis.

"We've been working on this for months and I am excited," Mars Sander, a CVPA sophomore and friend of Alexzandria Bell, said.

"We're strong again!" Jayden Brown, a senior studying at CVPA, said.

Brown teamed up with other seniors and juniors to choreograph their new, original performance called "In Our Hearts."

"Yeah, it's a lot of numbers. It features a lot of taps and lots of ballet performances," Brown said.

"It's symbolic of their healing in the art and if you dissect the word heart -- art stands out," CVPA's Principal Dr. Kacy Shahid said.

This was the dancers' first full performance since gunfire ran out at CVPA nearly seven months ago.

Freshman Alexzandria and Jean Kuczka, a physical education teacher at the school, both died. Several others were injured.

"It's hard to forget something like that. We are trying to just make sure that it doesn't bring us down because we're still a loving community," added Sander.

The students' dedicated their "comeback performance" to Alexzandria and Mrs. Kuczka.

Alexzandria was a popular member of her school's dance team.

"We're doing this for her, and we know that if she were here, she would be helping to motivate everybody," Sander said.

Alexzandria's mom received a standing ovation when she received a plaque in honor of her daughter.

"I want the kids to know there are different ways to handle things and regardless of what you're going through, you can make it," Keisha Acres said.

Talented, resilient, strong students proving one step at a time, they're rising above the pain.

"We don't just dance. We express our feelings, our emotions through our dancing," Sander said.

"Yeah, we're gonna come back stronger," Jayden Brown said.

About 600 students, parents, teachers and school officials turned out for the dance performance.

