7-year-old girl killed in crash on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A young girl was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash in south St. Louis Sunday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. along Interstate 55 near Blow Street and Loughborough Avenue.

According to a police report, a Kia Optima was going northbound on I-55 when it left the highway, hit several objects and came to rest at Idaho Avenue and Blow Street.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, and passenger, a 7-year-old girl, were both rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The girl died from her injuries. She was identified Monday as Ashanti Thompson.

Police didn’t give an update on the driver’s condition but said her vitals were stable at last check.