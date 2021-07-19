3-year-old boy drowns in southwestern Missouri lake

The drowning was the twelfth handled this year by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, which covers an 18-county area in the state's southwestern corner

NIXA, Mo. — A 3-year-old boy drowned in Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri, officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The drowning happened Sunday night when authorities said the boy was left unattended and without a life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area at the lake, Springfield television station KOLR reported. The boy was found floating and unresponsive in the water later in the night, officials said.

The child was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name had not been released by early Monday morning.