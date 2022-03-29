12-year-old boy shot, killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night

Police said the shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. on the 5600 block of Summit Place.

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. on the 5600 block of Summit Place in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

When they arrived, the child was unconscious and not breathing.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd said family members told her the victim was a 12-year-old boy. She said he was shot by his 10-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun.

Homicide detectives have been called in to handle the investigation.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

According to data compiled by 5 On Your Side, this is the 31st child shot in St. Louis this year. Three of the children shot this year have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html