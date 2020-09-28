2 girls injured after being ejected from ATV in Lincoln County

A 12-year-old girl was driving with a 13-year-old passenger

TROY, Mo. — Two girls were taken to the hospital in serious condition after a 4-wheeler accident near Troy, Missouri Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Paris Branch Road, west of Zumwalt Hill Lance.

A 12-year-old was driving the ATV with a 13-year-old passenger when it traveled off the right side of the road, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It returned to the road and then began to slide. It came off the road again and overturned.

Both girls were ejected. They both suffered serious injures, according to the report. The driver was not wearing a helmet, the report said.