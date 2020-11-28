Christmas tree customers combine caution with tradition

At Eckert’s in Belleville, Santa Claus can be seen listening to kids’ wish lists from inside a protective plastic bubble

ST. LOUIS — The Friday after Thanksgiving not only marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but it’s also the unofficial start of the Christmas tree lot season.

And many people are not allowing a worldwide pandemic to stand in the way of their holiday traditions.

At Ted Drewes in south St. Louis, owner Travis Dillon outlined COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

“Out here on the tree lot we have signs say 'please social distance,'” said Dillon, “and we’re all wearing masks. Also, we ask that everyone wears one while they’re here, even though we’re outside."

Denise Dowd secured her Christmas tree.

“It’s a tradition for us,” said Dowd. “For probably for 20 years or better I come here every Friday after Thanksgiving and buy my tree.”

Kyle Eugea agreed.

“We’ve been buying Ted Drewes trees now for 3-4 years,” he said. “It just seems like a good Black Friday tradition. Instead of going shopping, buy a Christmas tree.”

Across the river at Eckert’s in Belleville, Santa Claus can be seen listening to kids’ wish lists from inside a protective plastic bubble.

Eckert’s employee Jerry Hearn said they’ve orchestrated the cut-your-own-tree wagon rides for people’s protection.

“So on our wagons, it’s the same thing as we did this summer and fall,” said Hearn. “We took those benches out of the middle and we have dividers up on the wagons, so you’re still standing six feet apart as far as face-to-face. We follow some of the same guidelines out there for public transportation. We talked to our local health department about ideas and suggestions and they helped us out.”

Gina Grady likes the effort.