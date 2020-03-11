Church in St. Louis County damaged after truck crashes into it, 1 person hospitalized

One person was transported to a hospital for what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury, according to a police department spokesperson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A church in Mehlville was damaged after a truck crashed into it on Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to Hope Vineyard Church at 2923 Telegraph Rd. just before 6 p.m.

One person was transported to a hospital for what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury, according to a police department spokesperson.

A building inspector was requested to the church.

