Circle K offering 40 cents off on fuel ahead of Fourth of July

ST. LOUIS — Circle K is giving drivers a chance to fuel up for a little bit cheaper for the Fourth of July weekend.

Drivers at nearly 100 Circle K stores in the Bi-State are offering 40 cents off per gallon from 3-6 p.m. Thursday.

This is the second holiday weekend this summer that Circle K is offering a discount for drivers. They did the same thing on Memorial Day weekend.

“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”

