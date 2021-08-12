City of St. Louis to host Warrant Forgiveness Days with vaccination opportunities

The city will partner with the Courts and Attorney’s Office to host the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days

ST. LOUIS — Anyone with outstanding warrants may have the opportunity to get a clean slate thanks to a warrant forgiveness program put on by the city of St. Louis.

It's through a partnership with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts, and Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“The City is ready to work alongside judicial and enforcement partners to help thousands of St. Louisans set aside outstanding warrants for non-violent offenses and encourage them to get them vaccinated against COVID-19,“ said Mayor Tishaura Jones in a press release.

Warrant forgiveness allows individuals to come in without fear of arrest and set a new court date or handle their charges on the spot.

Outstanding warrants can create barriers for individuals that want to take advantage of opportunities, get jobs, and participate in everyday life.

“These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health," added Mayor Jones.

Not only will onsite vaccinations be available for anyone interested, but the Municipal Courts will also be offering an incentive: a reduction of outstanding fine balances of up to $100 with proof of vaccination.

The limited-time program will take place Friday, August 27th at the Circuit Court.. and both Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Court.

Participants should bring a valid photo ID.