COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 45-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle near South Bluff Road and Columbus Plaza shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Collinsville police say that Robert L. Powell of Collinsville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The Metro East Crash Assistance Team is conducting an investigation of the incident.