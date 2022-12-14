Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy

That reaction includes members of the Wilmington City Council in Delaware. That's where the new chief served prior to taking the job in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware.

"Coming in with a clean slate,” Tracy said.

He is the first chief to come in from outside of the department to serve at SLMPD.

"Let's prosecute these criminals. Let's keep them behind bars for a longer time,” said Tommy Belt of Mack’s Bar & Grill.

Earlier this year, crooks broke into the establishment. He wants to see if a new chief can bring change.

"We've got a young guy that was an escapee and then he shot somebody. What are we doing? We need to shore up our own defenses first and allow this man to do his job. If we’re going to allow him to do his job and give him the tools to do his job, then let's back him up,” Belt said. "As long as he's given the tools that he says he wants to use and utilize, I think it’s fine but if we don't have the resources or they're not allowing him to have the resources then really he's just another person on a pedestal.”

"The person that was chosen just is not the right person,” said local activist Ohun Ashae. She is concerned Wilmington's City Council gave the chief a vote of no confidence.

"It's very ironic that if another city says they do not have confidence in this person that we will then take them on when the lack of confidence came from a lack of diversity when this is a very diverse city," Ashae said.

5 On Your Side reached out to every city council member in Wilmington.

"It was done in such a disgusting manner,” Councilman James Spadola said of the vote of no confidence. “It was put on the agenda four hours before the meeting so nobody knew about it except a few council members so there was no time for community input…Unfortunately, it passed I think just because a few key members of council weren’t there that night.”



Spadola says Tracy put a dent in crime and leads from the front.

"There was a very small group that was opposed to him and they probably got the most press attention about it but I think the vast majority of residents, civic association leaders, and faith leaders were definitely in support of the chief…It's a big loss for the City of Wilmington and it's a big gain for St. Louis."

“He showed me that he was here to help change Wilmington around," Wilmington Councilwoman Bregetta Fields told 5 On Your Side in an email. "We met periodically to discuss issues in my district he along with my Sector Captain walked and talked to business owners and homeowners to hear what changes they wanted to see…He was attentive to the concerns of stakeholders in my district, and the City of Wilmington…Under his leadership the crime rate has gone down, there were 100’s of guns taken off the street…Tell the residents of St. Louis, they choose the right guy to help protect and serve in their city.”

Ashae says since city leaders have spoken, she’s willing to work with the new Chief to make sure the voices of the community are heard. She’s hoping he will re-imagine policing and invent new concepts that will work for St. Louis.

Wednesday night, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green tweeted, “Today I had an opportunity to meet with our new Chief. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t shy away from tough questions. I was impressed by his thoughtfulness and data-driven strategies. I look forward to working with Chief Tracy on creating a safer STL.”