Community remembers Bonne Terre police officer killed in the line of duty

PARK HILLS, Mo. — Hundreds of people filed into the Robert Sechrest Sr. Fieldhouse at Mineral Area College on Saturday to pay their respects to Bonne Terre police Officer Lane Burns.

"I've known Lane's mom since I was a little girl, and actually her mom and my mom were best friends. So we're just here for the family to support all of them," said family friend Cheryl Todd.

Burns, 30, was killed in the line of duty late last week while responding to a disturbance call at the Motel 6 on Highway K.

Officers from dozens of agencies across the state joined the public in honoring Burns.

St. Robert police Officer Greg Long traveled two hours to make the service.

"It was worth it for our brother in blue," he said, adding that he knew the fear of possibly not making it home as a first responder.

"I kiss my kids every night before I go on shift, but I mean it's something we know could happen any day," Long said.

Burns' cousin Derrick Hill, who's a Cass County Sheriff's Office recruit, said it helps him and his family when "all these agencies come out and show their support even though they didn't know him."

The services concluded with a salute and "end of watch" call for Burns.

Burns had been with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years. He is survived by his children, parents, two brothers, maternal grandmother and girlfriend.

A funeral procession will leave the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge at 9 a.m. Sunday for an interment service at Harvey Cemetery in Burns' hometown of Carthage at 2 p.m.