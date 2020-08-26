'Stop lying' | Cori Bush responds to McCloskeys calling her out at RNC

"The Marxist liberal activist leading the mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home screaming you can stop the revolution," said Mark McCloskey

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey's speech on day 1 of the Republican National Convention, drew both praise and criticism. However, it was their focus on another St. Louisan that's drawing controversy.

"The Marxist liberal activist leading the mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home screaming you can stop the revolution," said Mark McCloskey.

It was June 28, on Portland place where the lives of the McCloskeys and Cori Bush crossed paths for the first time.

Bush was a part of a group of protesters walking past the McCloskeys' home on their way to see the mayor.

Monday night, their paths crossed again.

"Just weeks later, that same activist won the Democrat nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives," said McCloskey. "The radicals are not content just marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power."

The Democratic nominee for Congress responding to the claims first on Twitter,

then in person.



"The first thing i had to do was laugh at it, because you just raised visibility for our movement," said Bush. "I don't think they know what a marxist is to call me one, and then a marxist revolutionary, marxist liberal, what is a marxist liberal?"(cori)



Bush says not only were the mccloskeys misinformed… she says their statements are also dangerous.



"I was surprised that they talked about me the way that they did and i was surprised that they actually showed my face because lets be real they just put a target on my back that's bigger than the one that i already had," said Bush.



the two parties, both st. louisans, who couldn't be more different with their own ideas about whats best for the city.



"Make no mistake no matter where you live your family will not be safe in the radical democrats america," said Patricia McCloskey during her RNC speech.



"Stop lying just stop lying and figure out how you can help St. Louis," said Bush.

Cori Bush said after the speech she believed there were people who were viewing her as if she was a danger that does not need to be here.