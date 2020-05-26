UMSL waiving online fees for fall semester in response to COVID-19 pandemic

UMSL had already waived online course fees for the summer semester as the university transitioned to fully online classes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-St. Louis will continue to waive all online course fees through the fall semester to help students and families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UMSL had already waived online course fees for the summer semester as the university transitioned to fully online classes. According to a press release from the school, it provided students with more than $1.6 million in savings. The university said it has seen a credit hour enrollment increase of nearly 4% to date since making the announcement.

The university is planning for a return to in-person classes for the fall, however it has increased its fully online and blended course offerings to give students more flexibility, according to a press release.

“UMSL has been and will always be committed to access and affordability,” UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said. “With the financial challenges facing students and their families, we must remain focused on doing everything possible to ensure they continue their academic progress, graduate and succeed in the workforce.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university said it has taken a variety of actions to support current and prospective students. UMSL adopted a test-optional process for fall applicants, removed standardized test score requirements for students over the age of 24 and modified its financial hold policy to allow students with a balance of $1,000 or less to continue to enroll with modified payment plans.



In April, UMSL became the first higher education institution in Missouri to award its allocation of CARES Act funding to support students who experienced financial hardships due to the pandemic. More than $2.9 million in emergency financial aid supported nearly 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Additionally, a Triton Emergency Fund launched in March to help students meet urgent needs, such as rent or utility payments, through private philanthropic support.

According to a press release from UMSL, the university is already one of the top providers of online education in the country. For three years in a row U.S. News and World Report has ranked UMSL No. 1 in Missouri and among the top 15 percent nationally for best online bachelor's programs.