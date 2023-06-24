County circuit clerk seriously injured in motorcycle accident Thursday

Reuter and a passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County circuit clerk was seriously injured Thursday evening as a result of a motorcycle accident in Frankin County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, 56-year-old Michael Reuter, clerk for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, was riding his Harley Davidson with a woman westbound on Missouri 30 at Bethel Church Road when he lost control of the bike. He overturned onto his right side, slide and struck a Blue Honda motorcycle in front of him that was stopped in traffic, according to MSHP crash report.

Reuter and the woman were both thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision. Reuter suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The woman suffered minor injuries. St. Clair paramedics took her to Mercy Washington Hospital.

The driver of the Blue Honda reportedly fled the scene and has not been found.