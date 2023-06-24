Fatal crash in St. Charles County leaves 1 woman dead

The St. Louis County medical examiner identified the crash victim as 31-year-old Jessica Hecht of Old Monroe, Missouri.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal crash that happened late Friday afternoon in St. Charles County left one woman dead.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when a Ford F250 was heading northbound on MO-79 north of Dyer Road, lost control due to equipment failure and struck a Honda Civic head-on in the southbound lanes.

Lincoln County paramedics pronounced the driver of the Honda Civic dead at the scene. The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Jessica Hecht of Old Monroe, Missouri.

MSHP did not provide any further information regarding the driver of the Ford or any other possible injuries.