'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city

Hours after a married couple moved from Kansas to Tower Grove South, their U-Haul filled with appliances, furniture and family pictures was stolen.

ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years.

"My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.

They made it to St. Louis around 7 Sunday night with the last of their belongings in a U-Haul, parked in front of their new home on Potomac Street.

"Had it locked up, thinking that it was going to be safe out here, and we woke up this morning at 6 a.m. to it being gone," Cook said.

Cook checked her ring camera around 4 Monday morning to see the truck was there. She checked it again at 6 a.m.

"My legs got weak, and I said, 'Honey, the truck is gone,'" Cook said.

They lost major appliances, clothes, furniture and, most importantly, pictures and memories of their loved ones.

"I immediately got on and called U-Haul then called the police first of all. Then I wanted to call the movers to let them know don't come at 8:00 a.m. because there's not truck here to unload," she said.

U-Haul sent a statement saying:

"We sympathize when any customer is a victim of theft. When our customers are victimized by criminals, U-Haul is likewise victimized and shares in their frustration. We employ a robust investigations unit that works closely with law enforcement in the tracking down of these criminals to ensure their prosecution."

"The material things as far as our appliances, our furniture and stuff, we can replace that, but we can't replace those memories," Cook said.

On the plus side, they paid for U-Haul's truck rental coverage and are working with their insurance companies for the other lost belongings which included Cook's wedding dress.

"We still have our health. We still are together, and we'll be here and keep getting better," Michael Cook said.

St. Louis Police confirmed they took the report of Cook's stolen U-Haul, but did not have any other information available.

U-Haul advises its customers to proactively take the following steps to reduce the risk of equipment and property theft when moving: