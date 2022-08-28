Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

Tito went missing 15 minutes after arriving at his new home in St. Louis. His owners believe he could be traveling over 10 miles a day.

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for a missing endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area.

Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs and are almost extinct. There are estimated less than 600 left in the world, making them rarer than a white rhino or giant panda.

One of the 600 left in the world recently moved to St. Louis from Ohio, escaping from his new home 15 minutes after arriving.

"Tito" is an AKC Champion Otterhound, weighing well over 100 pounds and standing over 30 inches tall. He was bred and shown by AKC Breeders of the Year.

Otterhounds are known for their sense of smell, they can track down animals through water for over 72 hours. They can also swim great distances in chilly water due to their webbed feet and a double coat of fur.

Their owners believe it is Tito's sense of smell that may have caused him to escape, following scents. They believe he can be traveling over 10 miles a day.

There have been flyers posted and searchers across the St. Louis area have walked miles trying to spot Tito. Others from different states have also joined in on the search.

His owners ask if spotted, searchers are encouraged to immediately text his exact location to 859-475-8418 and to not try to capture Tito, but instead, follow him calmly.