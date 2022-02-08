2 people pulled from Creve Coeur Lake after falling through ice

Both people were pulled from the ice without injuries by first responders who happened to be at the lake doing ice training.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were quickly rescued from freezing cold water in St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

It turns out first responders were in the right place at the right time.

Central County Dispatch confirmed with 5 On Your Side that two people fell through the ice on Creve Coeur Lake. The call for help was first received just before 11 a.m.

Pattonville and Maryland Heights fire crews were the first on the scene because they already were at the lake doing ice training, Pattonville Assistant Chief Kevin Stuhlman told 5 On Your Side.

The woman who called 911 for help shared a photo she took of the rescue as it was underway. Three rescuers could be seen standing on the site with ropes stretching to land.

Both people were pulled from the ice without injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw a hat on an icy portion of the lake where the people fell through the ice. A portion of the lake was no longer frozen as temperatures have continued to rise throughout the morning Tuesday.

Creve Coeur Lake was the site of two drownings last summer. In June, a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the lake, and a 35-year-old man died in August after jumping into the water.