Crews still cleaning up Marathon Oil spill in Edwardsville

As of Sunday night, approximately 2,900 barrels of oil and water mixture have been recovered from the spill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Crews from Marathon Oil, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Edwardsville Fire Department and Hazmat crews are working together Monday morning to clean up an oil spill that happened Friday afternoon.

Crews are also working to repair the leaking Marathon crude oil pipe that caused the spill.

According to an update by the Edwardsville Response Team, as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, approximately 2,900 barrels of oil and water mixture have been recovered from the Cahokia diversion channel. But there's still work to be done.

In a Friday evening statement to 5 on Your Side about the spill, the spill was estimated to have been about 165,000 gallons of released oil. Initial reports estimated the release at 3,000 barrels of oil.

The spill happened near the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159 near Old Alton Edwardsville Road.

The Marathon pipeline runs parallel to Cahokia Creek. Oil was spotted flowing out of the bank on the creek along the pipeline.

More than 4,000 feet of boom barriers have been put out to contain the oil on the water.

Fifty vacuum trucks and eight skimmers are being used to remove the oil from the water, and boats are now being deployed on the channel to help collect the oil.

In viewer photos sent to 5 on Your Side, a thick layer of oil can be seen sitting on top of the water in the Cahokia Creek and coating the banks.

Crews have shut down some roads and are working as quickly as possible to clean up the spilled oil.

Wanda Road is blocked off from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel Road.

Old Alton Edwardsville Road is closed from Illinois State Route 143 to the west side of the Cahokia Canal.

A strong smell of oil has been reported near the worksite.

The Edwardsville Response Team said in a Sunday night update, “There have been reports of odors near areas affected by the release, and air monitoring resources continue to be deployed in the area as a precaution. Air monitoring has detected no hazardous level of emissions.”

Response crews are worried about how the spill could hurt animals in the area. Veterinary staff is on site to treat any animals they come across. If you see an animal impacted by the oil, you’re advised to call for help.

The response team said, “If any member of the public encounters wildlife that has been impacted by oil, they should not approach the animals themselves, as they could be dangerous.Please call Madison County, Illinois, Conservation Officer Robert Liebl at 618-444-1540.”

The Edwardsville Response Team said clean up is the immediate priority. But, an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the spill.