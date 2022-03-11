Crude oil leak in Edwardsville closes roads

Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel Road is closed. Old Alton Road from Illinois State Route 143 to west of the Cahokia Canal is also closed.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Edwardsville residents should avoid the area around the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159 near Old Alton Edwardsville Road due to a crude oil leak.

Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel Road is closed while crews deal with the leak.

Old Alton Road from Illinois State Route 143 to west of the Cahokia Canal is also closed.

Madison County's Emergency Management Agency and Hazmat team are responding to the site.

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Marathon Pipeline are also on the site.