Criteria for $500 direct stimulus payments to some St. Louis residents finalized

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has finalized the requirements to receive $500 direct cash payments under the city's planned use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The eligibility requirements to receive one of the 9,300 cash payments are as follows:

City Residency: You must be a City of St. Louis resident. Confirm that you live in St. Louis City by checking your address on the City website. Income Threshold: You must earn at or under 80% of the Area Median Income. You can check the income requirement by checking the table in section two of this page on the city's website. Loss of Income: You must have suffered lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis. Those reasons can include, but are not limited to, cut hours, job loss, funeral expenses or treatment costs.

The application process requires proof of each of the above requirements through documentation. For more information about the approved forms of documentation, click here.

The application window opens on Dec. 18. Residents can apply on the city's website when the portal opens or through an in-person application process. On Dec. 18, you can find a link to the application portal on this page.

In-person, by-appointment application workshops for those without internet access will be provided by United Way of Greater St. Louis, the city's website said. Dates and locations will be listed when they become available.