ST. LOUIS — Crown Candy Kitchen will stop all restaurant operations starting March 30 until “this pandemic has subsided and the curve has been flattened.”

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The owner of Crown Candy said it was a difficult decision to make but the health and safety of their employees is the number one priority.

“As a small business owner, the people that work for you become family and right now we have our family’s best interest at heart,” the Facebook post read.

Even though the restaurant will be shutting down, Crown Candy’s Easter selections, and other sweet treats, will still be available for purchase on its website. The owner also said they will be doing curbside pickup, for candy orders only, over the next two weeks.

Crown Candy made sure its customers knew that this isn’t a goodbye, it's a see you later...

“Don’t you worry, we’ve been on this corner of the world for over 107 years and plan to be here for many more! We just have to weather this storm. We know all of our loyal customers will be back. And in no time at all, will be enjoying their favorite BLTs and Chocolate Malts again!”

