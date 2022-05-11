'We had our cries': CVPA students prepare for big march, performance on Sunday

The school community will march on Kingshighway to honor shooting victims and call for tighter gun laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A group of students looked over the football field at Central Visual Performing Arts High School (CVPA) as they put the finishing touches on “A Family Undivided” on Saturday.

On Sunday, students will host a march and put their talents into action to honor the lives of a classmate and a teacher who were both shot and killed after a gunman opened fire on the campus on Oct. 24, 2022.

"We had our cries. We had our candlelights. Now it's time to celebrate in the best way CVPA knows how," said Veronica Russell, a senior.

Russell, whose been a staple on the school’s vision team and student council, will use her voice to lead the way on South Kingshighway to call for action.

“Marching and looking for justice against the laws that are so lenient that they allowed a 19-year-old to get his hand on an assault rifle,” Bell said.

Students will celebrate life through song, dance, solidarity, and therapy at Sunday’s event.

"Getting to know each other, speak with counselors, and then seeing these students do what they do," said Lauren Ogundipe, a theatre arts teacher at the school.

Ogundipe was inspired by her students' courage.

"We always know that they are amazing and creative and talented but they are leading the way for even us to begin the healing process,“ she added.

“You can take the kids out of the school, but you can't take the school out of the kids," Russell said.

The march will start at 1:45 p.m. at the CVPA and CSMB Track Field, with an approximate schedule of:

1:45 - 2:50 p.m. - March for Justice

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Program concert featuring dance and singing performance

4 - 4:30 p.m. - Intermission featuring restaurant vendors, and on-site counselors/licensed therapists

4:30 - 4:45 p.m. - Recognition of first responders with a choir performance

4:45 p.m. - Lantern release and closing prayer





