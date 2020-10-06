'My uncle never deserved to die like that' | Family, friends pack church for funeral of David Dorn

Hundreds of people who knew Dorn packed the church for the service, dozens more who didn't stood outside in his honor

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to honor the life and service of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn.

He was shot and killed by suspected looters while working security outside of a pawn shop June 2.

Multiple members of Dorn's family and close friends told 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano that we shouldn't remember his tragic death after being shot outside that pawn shop, instead we should celebrate his life. That's what hundreds of people did outside Friendly Temple Church Wednesday.

"You can't put it into words, just actions," said Dorn's cousin Vurnice Franklin.

Franklin wasn't just talking about the actions of a man most of us know as the retired police captain who was killed outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Franklin was talking about the actions of a man who was a loving family member and strict mentor.

"He was the first person to give me a summer job to keep me out of trouble," explained Franklin. "Wasn't no three strikes and you're out, just one strike. And I kept that summer job for like four years."

"He was a great cop, you know what I'm saying, and great cops do exist and this was one of them," added Dorn's great nephew Travis Kyles.

"Black lives have to matter to us first, so until then we're still going to have these stupid killings and stuff. My uncle didn't deserve to die like that," Kyles said.

An uncle who served the community for so long.

"Thirty-eight years of service, you know what I'm saying," added Kyles.

Who was taken too soon.

"He was always, he was always there," said Franklin.

Now, his career and life can be respected with two words: thank you.