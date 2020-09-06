Public visitation Tuesday for retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered

David Dorn's visitation will be held on June 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

ST. LOUIS — The visitation for retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn will be held on Tuesday.

Dorn was murdered while working as a security guard during a night of looting in the City of St. Louis.

His visitation will be held on June 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 915 N. Taylor Ave.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings will be mandatory at the visitation and funeral and social distancing will be required.

A private funeral for family, dignitaries and police personnel will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at the Saint Louis Friendly Temple at 5553 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Dorn will be buried following the funeral at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.

Dorn was 77 years old. He was described as a family man and someone who was loved by his community. He was also a mentor to many young people. Many people have been placing flowers and signs outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, where he was murdered. “David Dorn was my hero,” one sign said outside of the pawn shop.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with Dorn’s murder.

Stephan Cannon was charged on June 7 with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to charging documents, surveillance video showed a Pontiac G6 pull up alongside the pawn shop and multiple people from the G6 entered the store.

Surveillance video then showed Cannon exiting the store and walking towards the Pontiac G6 just before Dorn arrived. Once Dorn arrived, Cannon was seen approaching the corner of the store with a gun in his hand.

“It is apparent from the surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner,” charging documents said. Multiple plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area where only Cannon was standing, according to charging documents.

“Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, Cannon can be seen approaching the door to the pawn shop,” charging documents said.

A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered from the residence where Cannon was arrested.