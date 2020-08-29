David Dorn's widow leads march for peace in St. Louis | Dorn's daughters say enough is enough

“It's peace, its about peace. We're calling for peace in the city, the gun violence has to end,” said Dorn, widow of former police captain David Dorn

ST. LOUIS — Less than 48 hours after her speech at the republican national convention, Ann Dorn is renewing her calls for peace.

Saturday Dorn led a group called st. louisans against violence as they marched through downtown.

They were honoring fallen police officers and others killed in violent crimes.

“David was the love of my life and on june 2, he was murdered,” said Dorn to the crowd.

Suspected looters killed her husband former St. Louis police captain David Dorn, according to the St. Louis police department.

Dorn was working security at a pawn shop at the time.

“SWe need to help restore peace in our city and across our country,” said Dorn,

“My father would be appalled at what is going on right now, this is not the type of man he was,” said Lisa Dorn, David Dorn's daughter.

Dorn’s daughters marched alongside their stepmother with a message of their own.

Marching alongside Ann Dorn and people wearing “bridge the blue” shirts are David Dorn’s daughters in counter-protest. Ann speaks at the end of the clip. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/1Fi0nPfLpV — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) August 29, 2020

“If you look around here, look and see whose at this march, and who is peace for,” said Debra White, another of Dorn's daughter.

They disagreed with Ann speaking at the republican national convention and with the lack of diversity at Saturday’s march for peace.

“We want our father to rest in peace, we feel this is a way to embody another trump photo op," said Dorn. “I want peace, i want law and order, i think everyone wants peace and law and order . we just want it for everyone and not a select group of people.”

5 On Your Side asked Ann about this and if peace was possible-- within the Dorn family.