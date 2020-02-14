ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead and several people are injured after an accident Friday morning, according to initial reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Three people were taken to the hospital; two of them are in critical condition. The condition of the third person is unclear.

Among the injured is a pediatric patient, according to a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The accident happened on westbound Interstate 64 near Route N, which is near Lake St. Louis. An eastbound truck crossed into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle.

All westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway DD. One eastbound lane is closed due to an unrelated accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

