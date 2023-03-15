1 killed, several others injured in crash on I-70 at Carrie Avenue in St. Louis

The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 at Carrie Avenue. The interstate has since reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions for several hours Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 at Carrie Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. At least one person died in the crash, and multiple others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw debris from the crash littering the interstate.

As of about 4:45 a.m., westbound lanes of I-70 at Carrie Avenue had reopened, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. All lanes on I-70 were reopened by about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Accident reconstruction was requested, police said. No information was available on the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries early Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.