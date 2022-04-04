St. Louis officers shoot man who pointed gun at them, chief says

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said the officers ordered the man to drop his gun. He said officers shot him when he refused and pointed at officers.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after two officers shot a man they said pointed a gun at them in north St. Louis Monday evening.

A spokeswoman from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

In a press conference, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said the officers were patrolling in the area when they saw a man holding a gun near the intersection.

Hayden said the officers pulled over and ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused and pointed it at the officers. The officers then opened fire on the man, striking him at least once.

The man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene of the incident, Hayden said.

A police spokeswoman said neither officer who fired their weapon was injured.

The officers involved in the incident are both 27 years old, according to Hayden. One of the officers has four years of law enforcement experience and the other has 1 1/2 years of law enforcement experience.

He didn't know if officers were looking for the man before the confrontation that led to the shooting.

Hayden said he believed the officers had their body cameras on at the time of the incident.

Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles in the area. A section of the roadway was blocked by police tape.

**UPDATE** @ChiefJohnHayden provides a briefing on this evening’s officer-involved shooting at Riverview & McLaran. pic.twitter.com/YRQdU4R5uG — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) April 5, 2022