Detainee at St. Louis City Justice Center dies after being found unresponsive

The detainee was found unresponsive by other detainees, who then alerted correctional officers.

ST. LOUIS — A detainee at St. Louis' City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon after being found unresponsive, officials said.

In a statement, Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said the detainee was found unresponsive by fellow detainees, who then alerted correctional officers. The correctional officers made an emergency call at 3:47 p.m. while medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

EMS workers arrived at 3:59 and departed 17 minutes later to take the detainee to a local hospital. At 4:38, the detainee was pronounced dead.

The full statement from Clemons Abdullah is as follows:

"This afternoon, a St. Louis City Justice Center detainee was found unresponsive in his cell by fellow detainees and Correctional Officers were alerted. At 3:47 pm, Correctional Officers made an emergency call for medical assistance and 911 was called. Medical staff performed life saving measures until EMS arrived. City EMS ambulance responded at 3:59 pm and at 4:16 pm, the ambulance departed to transport the detainee to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:38 pm.



"The health and safety of detainees remain the Division of Corrections’ top priority. The incident is under investigation, and the Medical Examiner’s office has been contacted. Further information will be provided when possible."

The detainee has not been identified.

