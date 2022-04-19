Developers break ground on multi-million development at old Crestwood mall site

“Ever since this project was approved by the Board of Alderman we’ve seen additional leasing activity, and additional projects up and down Watson Road,” said Mabie.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Nearly a decade after closing the doors of the old Crestwood Court, the site in south St. Louis County is coming back to life.



“I remember my grandmother bringing me here shopping as a little kid,” said Greg Dierberg.

The mall was demolished in 2016 leaving behind a vacant lot that locals called Mount Crestwood.

“It’s just sort of been empty for so long,” said London Bicknell. “Everybody has been wondering what’s going to happen.”

Over the past decade, developers have tried and failed, to redevelop the 47-acre site.

“We looked at it probably five or six years ago and one or two developers took a crack at it and it didn’t work out, so we’re back at it again,” said Dierberg. “Third time is a charm I guess.”

“The sounds of commerce have been on this site for over 65 years and we’re looking forward to welcoming that back again,” said Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie.

Dierbergs will serve as an anchor for development on the site as the company opens its 27th store.

“Our company needs to grow,” said Dierberg. “Our associates need to grow. This gives more career opportunities for a lot of people. It’s a big growth moment for us.”

The St. Louis area grocer plans to employ up to 200 people at the site, which will also add 81 new homes and a number of restaurants.

“You have a lot of people who work around here too, so whenever we go eat lunch we have to go up further, but now we might have some closer places to go,” said Bicknell.

As construction gets underway to bring the site back to life Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie it’s already attracting additional development.

