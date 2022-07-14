Dog behavior expert offers tips on how to protect yourself from dog attacks

Officials say there are still no charges for the owner or people responsible for the dogs.

ST. LOUIS — The investigation continues into who is responsible for three dogs that killed a St. Louis man and injured two others this week.

Kristen Duhr, a dog behavior specialist, has spent the past 20 years rehabilitating aggressive or unruly dogs.

“This is the result of, essentially, a poor upbringing,” Duhr said.

“Under socializing, separating pups from their mother too early, and raising dogs in an aggressive environment leads to them possibly threatening or attacking strangers,” Duhr said.

In this case, the three dogs were pit bull terriers.

“I've seen chihuahuas be equally unfriendly,” Duhr said. “This isn't a breed situation."

If you come face to face with an aggressive dog, don't run.

“The best thing you can do is recognize by running it will encourage a dog to chase,” Duhr said. “If you have one dog doing it, you will have two more right on their heels. What you should do is turn around in the other direction and slowly walk away. If you have anything on you like food, Hansel and Gretel it behind you so the dogs are as occupied as possible.”

She also recommends dog mace.

She said there’s a cure for aggressive dogs: socialize them early and give them lots of TLC. Duhr said aggressive dogs are a result of negligence by the owner.

Rehabilitating an overly aggressive dog or one that’s attacked someone is incredibly hard. Most scenarios end with the dog being put down.

The dogs in this instance were taken from a residence, according to a spokesperson for the Health Department, which oversees Animal Control. The department released a statement today.