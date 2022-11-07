Man killed in suspected dog attack in St. Louis, police say

Police said a 62-year-old man died and a 92-year-old man was injured. St. Louis Animal Control took custody of three dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a second man was injured in a suspected dog attack this weekend.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 62-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of a home on San Francisco Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood Sunday morning. They said it appeared he was attacked by dogs, but they weren't sure how or when the attack happened.

The time on the incident report was a range from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

While searching the area, police spoke with a 92-year-old man that said he was attacked in an alley. He suffered significant injuries as a result of multiple dog bites and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis Animal Control responded to the scene of the attack and took custody of three dogs matching the description of dogs suspected of multiple bites in the area.

The incident is now being investigated by animal control and the St. Louis Medical Examiner's office.

The medical examiner has an autopsy planned, which will determine the official cause of death.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.