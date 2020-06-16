'That was named after somebody who enslaved my ancestors' | Group petitions to change name of Dorsett Road in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County Council would have to vote to rename the road and come up with a new name

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Thousands of people drive down Dorsett Road every day. It's one of the busiest roads in St. Louis County.

Two people behind a new petition want to change the name. They said the problem is that most people, including themselves, didn't know the meaning behind the name — until now.

"I don't feel right coming down that street knowing it's named after someone who enslaved my ancestors," explained Petitioner Terneshia Williams.

That's one reason Williams said the name needs to change. The road was named after Maryland Heights native Walter Dorsett.

"Not only that, someone who made rules that we couldn't walk down the street and do certain stuff at certain times of the day, that's just crazy to me," added Williams.

But Williams said she'd still be driving down Dorsett Road if it wasn't for the help of her friend Elise Moser.

"I reached out to Terneshia because planned a protest that took place at Pattonville High School last weekend, so I wanted to work with her because she was already involved with this activism," said Moser.

So, Moser and Williams got to work, figuring out the driving force behind the naming of Dorsett Road more than 150 years ago.

"Walter Dorsett was a landowner and he also enslaved 17 people. We found that on the record from 1860," explained Moser.

But Moser said that's not all Dorsett did to oppress black people.

"He was also a member of a local organization, a founding member of this organization called Knights of the Golden Circle, which was basically used to terrorize free black people," added Moser.

"How do you hope this petition will affect other members of the community who may not be black or may be black and not know the history behind this?" asked 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano.

"I hope it just opens their eyes to do their research and learn more about the street names and the history of Maryland Heights," added Williams.

The petition isn't one you sign your name on.

The St. Louis County Council will have to vote on whether to rename the road and then agree on a replacement.