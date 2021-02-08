16-year-old entrepreneur with down syndrome starts snow cone business with help from Blues alumni

"She wanted to drive like any other 16 year old and now she has the opportunity to drive and have a job. It's just great to see," Stacy said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wentzville's Lilly Eikermann wanted to start a business, but she needed some help. So the St. Louis Blues alumni group sprang into action.

The 16-year-old entrepreneur has down syndrome, and put out on social media that she wanted to get into the snow cone business.

Blues TV broadcaster Darren Pang, the Blues alumni group and other local businessmen saw her idea and bought Lilly a golf cart and some snow cone equipment to get her started.

"It's absolutely amazing," Lilly's mom Stacy Eikermann said. "We've had a rough year this past year and now getting to see her blossom and gain her confidence has been just an amazing thing to watch."

Now, she's a sensation. Her snow cones are all over social media and she's working three to four spots a week, sometimes even at hospitals.

"She's been talking more and she's got something to look forward to now," Lilly's dad Al Eikermann said.

"She wanted to drive like any other 16 year old and now she has the opportunity to drive and have a job. It's just great to see," Stacy said.