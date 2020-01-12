Jennings School District Superintendent Dr. McCoy to retire from school system

Dr. McCoy will retire on June 30, 2021

JENNINGS, Mo. — A longtime St. Louis area educator will retire next year.

Dr. Art McCoy announced he will retire from the Missouri public school system in 2021.

McCoy has been the superintendent of the Jennings School District since 2016.

“I am retiring from the system, but not our mission as a chief warrior in this war against ignorance. At our first press conference in February 2016, our charge was to take Jennings to higher levels from accredited to the accredited with distinction range together. We, the students, staff, administrators, board, and stakeholders, did just that for multiple years. We have made JSD history in many ways. Most of all, we loved and led our children and the community together,” he wrote.

McCoy began his teaching career when he was just 19 years old as a math teacher in the Rockwood School District. According to his biography on the Jennings School District website, he was the youngest certified teacher in Missouri at the time. He then went on to get his master’s degree and was appointed vice-principal in the City of St. Charles School District at age 22. Next, he received a Doctor of Philosophy in Education and was named as Pattonville K-12 Gifted Director. In 2005, he returned to Rockwood.

Five years later, Dr. McCoy became the youngest and first African American Superintendent/CEO of Ferguson-Florissant School District at age 33. In 2016, he became Superintendent in Jennings School District. Under his leadership, the classes of 2017 and 2018 achieved 100% graduation and career and college placement, according to Jennings School District.

McCoy will retire on June 30, 2021.

“For me, retirement means tiring myself again doing what I love. Bridgebuilders are needed more than ever, today. I am humbled to have been called to empower people and lead regional, state, and national initiatives as a bridgebuilder,” he wrote to the Jennings School District Board of Education and Community.

