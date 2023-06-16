18-year-old drowns in Meramec River on Friday

MSHP did not say whether the man died at the scene of incident or at a local hospital.

MISSOURI, USA — A St. James teenager died Friday morning after drowning in the Meramec River in Crawford County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before noon Friday when 18-year-old Logan Wright was swimming in the Meramec River near Thurman Lake Road.

MSHP said Wright went under the water and didn't resurface. Wright was reportedly wearing a safety device at the time.

MSHP did not say whether Wright died at the scene of the incident or at a local hospital.

Drowning deaths in the United States

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a "serious public health problem ... drowning can happen in seconds and is often silent."

About 4,000 people die in drowning each year in the U.S.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old.

Almost 10,000 emergency rooms visits are due to non-fatal drowning incidents each year.

But it is preventable, the center said.

Learn basic swimming and water safety skills.

Be aware of the risks of natural waters.

"Lakes, rivers, and oceans have hidden hazards such as dangerous currents or waves, rocks or vegetation, and limited visibility. Check the forecast before activities in, on, or near water," according to the center. "Local weather conditions can change quickly and cause dangerous flash floods, strong winds, and thunderstorms with lightning strikes."

Have someone with you who can supervise closely.

Wear a life jacket!

Learn CPR

For more tips of swimming safety and drowning prevention, visit the CDC's website.