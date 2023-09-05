St. Louis DEA arrests 72, seizes 1.3M fentanyl pills connected to drug cartels

Among these investigations, 50 cases involved social media apps and encrypted communications platforms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A year-long operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) put thousands of accused drug dealers behind bars.

The DEA St. Louis Division was a part of the mission trying to put a dent in the opioid crisis.

It was called “Operation Last Mile,” and targeted operatives, associates, and distributors affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels responsible for the last mile of fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution.

According to a news release, the DEA’s top operational priority is to defeat these two cartels based in Mexico.

The news release also shared that the operation showed that the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels used violent local street gangs and criminal groups to distribute these drugs.

Nationally, the operation had 1,436 investigations conducted from May 1, 2022, through May 1, 2023, in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement partners.

The operation resulted in:

3,337 arrests.

The seizure of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills.

Seizure of more than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Seizure of more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine.

Seizure of 8,497 firearms.

Seizure of more than $100 million.

The news release explained the fentanyl powder and pill seizures equate to nearly 193 million deadly doses of fentanyl removed from communities.

Among these investigations, more than 1,000 cases involved social media apps and encrypted communications platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire, and Wickr.

Actions of DEA St. Louis Division, which covers the states of Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois, included the following:

29 investigations.

72 arrests.

Seizure of more than 1.3 million fentanyl pills.

Seizure of 100 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Seizure of more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine.

Seizure of 405 firearms.

Seizure of almost half a million dollars in assets.

These cases involved 50 social media applications and encrypted communications platforms.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis, with the DEA St. Louis Division, told 5 On Your Side that some pills are now packaged to look the same as oxycontin or xanax bars.

"Sometimes, it's 100% fentanyl. That’s the main culprit of the numerous overdose deaths. If you did not get the prescription drugs from a doctor or pharmacist, it could be a fake pill. That’s what's driving up the overdose deaths," he added.

Besides enforcement, Davis explained the DEA also has outreach efforts to educate people and offers summits.

Assisted Recovery Centers for America (ARCA) also empowers people.

"For 22 years, ARCA has been serving the St. Louis community. We like to think of ourselves as the hub of addiction treatment in Missouri. If I think about my own family, I lost three members to fentanyl overdose," Aaron Laxton, executive director of ARCA, said.

Since 2019, ARCA had 27,000 patient encounters with almost 7,000 unduplicated patients every year.

Their team has been able to make new efforts by rolling out a mobile unit in March and eliminating appointments for on-site care at their drop-in centers.

"It's the state's first immediate access drop-in center for addiction treatment," he added.

Its services also provide support for behavioral health. Their efforts are trying to match the need.

Laxton explained these dealers are packaging drugs differently. A topic Davis also pointed out.

"It's in the form of pressed pills. What they think is "benzos" [or benzodiazepine] and its fentanyl," he said.

This means, they will need to get more help to go the extra mile.

"We need a lot more to interrupt the drug supply. It's an all-hands-on deck scenario," Laxton said.

Laxton said they're opening a new site in Dellwood, making sure to assist residents in north St. Louis County. Laxton encourages anyone needing support to call 314-645-6840.

The Olive Street clinic is walk-in and it's open Monday through Friday with no insurance needed.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.