RockBaby: Eagle at World Bird Sanctuary adopts rock

Murphy the eagle began protecting a rock at the World Bird Sanctuary on March 8. Now, he is up to potentially fostering a baby eaglet.

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park shared a unique story about one of its eagles and a rock he has recently "adopted."

Murphy the eagle began protecting a large depression in the ground dating back to Wednesday, March 8. Keepers at the sanctuary took notice and found the spot was decorated with leaves, branches and a rock in the center.

Murphy was seen sitting on the rock as if it were an egg and continued to do so throughout the days. The sanctuary nicknamed Murphy's rock "RockBaby."

His strange behavior was noticed by guests at the sanctuary and many began asking if he was sick. A keeper put up a sign on the enclosure that read:

“Is That Eagle Hurt? If you see an eagle lying down in the back left corner under a perch, that’s Murphy! Murphy is not hurt, sick, or otherwise in distress. He has built a nest on the ground, and is very carefully incubating a rock! We wish him the best of luck!”

In the aviary, Murphy became protective of his nest and began screaming and charging at the other five bald eagles that were sharing the enclosure, according to a Facebook post.

He was moved to his own private enclosure, with RockBaby, so all the eagles and Murphy would be less stressed.

The World Bird Sanctuary's Wildlife Hospital received a little eaglet that was rescued near Ste. Genevieve after its nest was blown down by high winds. The eaglet was estimated to be about 14 days old and was given a good prognosis after some evaluation, according to the sanctuary.

The eaglet began healing in the hospital and was being fed by staff, but it was time to introduce the chick to an adult bald eagle to foster.

Murphy was given a chance to foster the eaglet, even though in his 31 years he had never done so before. Keepers removed RockBaby and introduced the chick to his enclosure using a "baby jail."

The "baby jail" is used to introduce the foster parent to the eaglet in a safe manner. It is a box constructed with wood framing and wire siding and has soft blankets and a heating pad for the baby, according to the post. Interactions are monitored and the box helps the two physically interact without risking injury.

The eaglet was introduced to Murphy's enclosure last week and his "dad instincts" came out. He has begun protecting the area and will get a chance to have direct access to the chick once he fully accepts it.