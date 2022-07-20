Community members look back after East Alton theater closes

The closest AMC Theatre, in Edwardsville, is still open.

EAST ALTON, Ill. — An East Alton movie theater, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, is permanently closed according to its website and a sign on its front doors.

Longtime residents told 5 On Your Side they're looking back on memories made there and looking ahead at what's to come for East Alton.

"I’m gonna miss that one, because I spent many times going there," former East Alton resident Paul Sauls said.

Several community members were quick to reminisce.

“Ever since I was a little kid, from what I can remember, it’s always been here,” East Alton resident Woodrow Peterson said.

It’s no secret the pandemic hit the movie theater industry hard. With social distancing and increased streaming platforms, keeping theaters open was a challenge for many communities. Peterson said there are still reasons to believe in the future of the Eastgate Plaza.

“You can see Eastgate (Plaza), what he’s invested into it, what he’s trying to achieve out of it,” he said.

He’s talking about Todd Kennedy, owner and operator of Eastgate Plaza. 5 On Your side was unable to get a response from Kennedy following the closure, but Peterson said he's not concerned for the future of the plaza or the theater.

Kennedy has been using a corner of the plaza, next to the theater, for a local farmers market.

“I do know just from past experience with him (Kennedy), especially the farmers market, when I brought up the idea to him, he was 100% for it," Peterson said.

It’s a small symbol of hope that bright things are ahead for the community. Although signs show the doors to the theater are closed, people there made it clear memories made there are untouchable.

“I had very fond memories,” Sauls said.

“Lot of good memories came from this place," Peterson said.

Although the screenings and popcorn will be on hold for now, Sauls said it doesn’t change his memories of the theater, or his hopes for its future.