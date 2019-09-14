EAST ALTON, Ill. — Police are trying to identify an unmarked bus that was seen pulling up at a bus stop in a neighborhood on Thursday and opening its door as if to let kids board.

The East Alton Police Department said the incident happened in the morning within East Alton city limits, around the time kids board their buses for school. No student entered the bus, and it drove away.

The Wood River Police Department said it has been in contact with local school districts but police have not yet been able to identify the bus or its driver. Wood River police are assisting East Alton police with extra patrols in the area to ensure children's safety.

A witness reported the event on Friday.

Police are reminding families to make sure children are getting on the right bus.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.

