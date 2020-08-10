East St. Louis launches first phase of downtown revitalization plan

"The plan of action for this project is to clean up and beautify areas that have been neglected for years"

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The City of East St. Louis is launching the first phase of a redevelopment plan for its downtown district next weekend.

The city will begin the first phase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 18 at the corner of Collinsville Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The project area has struggled to regain its role as a once central business corridor for the city, according to a press release.

The area consists of several abandoned and vandalized buildings that have been on an ongoing concern for residents, property and business owners over the years.

“This is the start of many community initiatives and this is our third City cleanup since August. The plan of action for this project is to clean up and beautify areas that have been neglected for years,” Mayor Robert Eastern III said.

The city partnered with Lowe’s and Home Depot to focus on infrastructure repair, maintenance and historic preservation. The vision of the project is “to beautify the community and encourage economic growth in their downtown district.”

If you’d like to volunteer for the project, click here. If your organization is interested in donating, call 618-482-6600 ext. 1753.