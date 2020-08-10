Parkway high schoolers to return to in-person learning

The school board approved a plan Wednesday night that will give families the option for full-time in-person learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — High school students in the Parkway district will be able to return to in-person learning soon.

The Parkway School Board voted Wednesday night on a plan to let high schoolers return to school during the second quarter. School district officials are working on a calendar and timeline, which they plan to share next week.

On Thursday, families will receive a link to a survey that will allow them to change their student’s learning choice, if needed. Families will still have the option to continue virtual learning. They’re asked to make a decision by noon Friday.

“We intend to keep your selections in place for the remainder of the school year,” Parkway Superintendent Keith Marty shared in an update to families Thursday morning.

Families will still be able to request in-person learning throughout the school year, but they’ll be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Once a finalized plan is in place, there will be a short transition period for high school students before they return to school five days a week. The school district said this is similar to what the elementary and middle school students will do later this month.

Students who are returning to the classroom will be expected to complete a daily health screening before coming to school every day. Masks will be required for students and staff, and social distancing will be practiced with rearranged classrooms and class size limits.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county health department was recommending a return to in-person learning for high school students. He stressed the update is only a recommendation and not a mandate.

Page said there have been improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate. Page said more teens are getting tested, a trend that needs to continue.