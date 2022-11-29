1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

The district superintendent said there were no reports of any threats being made.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say.

East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.

There were no reports of any threats being made to the school, Culver said. The district did not share further details on the person who was taken into custody.

The school, located at 4901 State St. in East St. Louis, serves around 1400 students.

Below is the full statement Culver sent to the District 189 community Tuesday morning:

"Dear School District 189 Families and Staff,

A gun was apprehended at the student checkpoint Tuesday morning at East St. Louis Senior High School. The police have the weapon and the individual in custody. There were no reported threats made to any individuals, groups of students, or the campus at large.

Please know that student and staff safety is our number one priority. School District 189 security staff and administrators work with local law enforcement to ensure that our campuses are safe during the school day.

Sincerely,

Arthur R. Culver, Superintendent"