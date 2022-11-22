Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police

On Friday, a threat was Airdropped to a student and that student reported it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the Rockwood School District, and the tireless work performed by our Bureau of Criminal Investigations,” Chesterfield police said in the post.

Editor's note: The video above is from last week.

On Thursday, students were dismissed early due to a bomb threat made via social media. Last week, police identified the student responsible for that threat.

On Friday, a threat was Airdropped to a student and that student reported it. Classes were also dismissed early that day.

After the dismissal on Friday, students told 5 On Your Side how shaken up they were by what happened.

"It felt way too real and just being in the lunchroom and seeing everybody just scream and run. That's probably the most terrifying moment in my life," Olivia Hulbert said.

Students at Marquette High School switched to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday following the incidents.